Steel Equities has closed on its $20 million purchase of six land parcels in Brooklyn right by the property where it landed a major deal with Netflix last year. The Long Island–based developer has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Investors rush to buy equities, dump gold in vaccine euphoria – BofA - November 20, 2020
- Steel Equities closes on $20M purchase of property near Netflix studio - November 20, 2020
- Profit booking drags equities lower banking stocks plunge (Roundup) - November 20, 2020