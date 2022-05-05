Steels lead natural resource equities lower, even as commodity prices hang in

US hot rolled steel traded either side of flat Thursday, even as steel stocks like US Steel (X), Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE) traded down 8-9%. Aluminum traded ~1% lower, …
