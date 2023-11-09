Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures oscillated near the flat line. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 9 points or 0.02%. Earlier in the day, the S&P 500 added 0.3% to clinch its seventh straight positive session.
