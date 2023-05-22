Stocks are primed to drop if the US fails to raise the debt limit and delays government payments. Meanwhile, markets continue to be buffeted by tension between China and the US and its allies.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Stock Market LIVE: Asian equities under pressure as US debt talks cast shadow - May 21, 2023
- FPI flows into Indian equities hit a 5-month high in May, outlook ‘improved significantly’ say analysts - May 21, 2023
- This chartist believes US recession is not a trigger for Indian equities, lists potential sectors to bet on - May 21, 2023