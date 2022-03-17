Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 800 pts, Nifty50 crosses 17,200 tracking global equities; Fed hikes rates as expected

Mphasis, HCL Tech, Voltas in the spotlight –Citi on Mphasis | Buy | Target price: Rs 3,375 –Citi on HCL Tech | Neutral | Target: Rs 1,275 –Macquarie on Voltas | Underperform | Target: Rs 1,028 …
