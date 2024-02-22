Discover Financial Services (DFS) was the biggest gainer on the day, rising 12.6% to close at $124.42 on Tuesday. On the other hand, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) fell 6.9% to end …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Stock Market Today: US equities end mixed after Fed Minutes, Nvidia posts 769% earnings growth after the bell - February 21, 2024
- Foreign funds will be compelled to invest in Indian equities; Jefferies’ Chris Wood explains why - February 21, 2024
- Gas-focused equities spike as Chesapeake’s planned output cuts lift natgas futures - February 21, 2024