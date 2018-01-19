Stock Review on Trucking Equities — Ryder System, Celadon, Knight-Swift …

Miami, Florida headquartered Ryder System Inc.’s stock finished Thursday’s session 0.08% lower at $88.91 with a total trading volume of 417,072 shares. The Company’s shares have advanced 11.42% in the previous three months and 17.36% over the past twelve …
