A stock split is a corporate action wherein a company splits the face value in a certain ratio. A stock split is done to infuse liquidity and to make shares affordable to small traders and investors.1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Stock split: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed PSU bank mulls sub-division of equities - February 9, 2024
- China Is Worst Performer Among Emerging Markets Equities - February 9, 2024
- Asia equities mixed as markets shut for holidays - February 8, 2024