Further Fed tightening or weak economic data “could quickly unravel optimism” and cause stock prices to fall, strategists said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Stocks’ bull run from the first half won’t last – high interest rates and slumping growth will kill the rally, UBS says - July 4, 2023
- Equities investors lose N672bn as market bows to profit-taking - July 4, 2023
- TinuBULL turns to TinuBEARS; Nigerian equities lose N671 billion following previous upswing - July 4, 2023