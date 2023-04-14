Asian equity markets opened higher, tracking US stocks, as weaker producer prices fueled expectations the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its most aggressive rate-hike cycle in decades.Most Read …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Stocks Head for 10-Week High on Peak-Rate Bets: Markets Wrap - April 14, 2023
- Ride Out Inflation in Active Inflation Equities ETF AVIE - April 14, 2023
- How to Get a 7% Return Without Buying Risky Equities - April 14, 2023