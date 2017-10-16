Stocks in Seoul and Sydney rise as energy equities climb in Asia trade

Equities in Asia were mixed on Tuesday as Sydney and Seoul followed Wall Street higher while Tokyo and Hong Kong were flat or edging lower. The broadly stronger commodities situation saw the basic materials segment lift Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 0.7 per cent …
