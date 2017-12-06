Stocks open lower as European and Asian equities fall

The Dow Jones industrial average traded 20 points lower at the open, with Apple leading decliners. The S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent with telecommunications and information technology as the worst-performing sectors. The Nasdaq composite lagged, sliding 0.25 …
