Stock markets do not like inflation, as investors have discovered to their cost this year, which raises the question: is housing sometimes a better bet? Stocks beat housing as a long-term investment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- This year, first make money in debt and then shift that money to equities: Gautam Shroff - August 2, 2022
- Stocktake: With inflation soaring, is housing a better bet than equities? - August 2, 2022
- Non-nationals seeing greater value in listed equities; end July net foreign inflow to CSE Rs. 784 million - August 1, 2022