The Indian rupee appreciated 17 paise to 75.73 against the US dollar (20.63 versus the UAE dirham) on Tuesday, tracking heavy buying in Indian equities and a weak American currency in the overseas …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Super funds holding firm on equities in shakier markets - December 21, 2021
- Strong gains in Indian equities lift rupee to 20.63 against UAE dirham - December 21, 2021
- Morningstar releases Australian equities sector wrap - December 21, 2021