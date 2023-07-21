After a dismal 2022 for multi-asset portfolios, 2023 has so far seen all GBP allocation categories produce positive returns, according to a new Morningstar report …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Strong H1 for global equities despite ‘gloomy outlook’ - July 21, 2023
- Asian equities seesaw after Wall Street losses: markets wrap - July 21, 2023
- As flows into equities rise, small-cap funds outform the broader market in July - July 20, 2023