Indian benchmarks settled in the green on Monday, led by IT and financial stocks. Strong quarterly results from major financial companies and upbeat global cues snapped both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Strong IT, Financial Stocks Help Indian Equities to End Higher - January 23, 2023
- Goldman Sachs Asset Management says ‘most concerned’ about earnings outlook for equities - January 23, 2023
- Equities not the only game in town: Vetri Subramaniam, UTI Mutual Fund - January 23, 2023