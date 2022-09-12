Indian equities are better placed vis-à-vis competing EMs while offering much better sector diversity and a huge domestic market for goods and services.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Strong macros, falling crude attract FPIs to equities - September 12, 2022
- Profit-taking drives sentiments in Nigerian equities - September 12, 2022
- Stock market resilience suggests more upside ahead as investor sentiment remains ‘the most bullish factor’ for equities, Bank of America says - September 12, 2022