Sterling has rallied 21% against the dollar since its lows last March, a move Invesco fund managers believe signals increasing interest in the depressed UK stock market, a trend that could lift their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Strong pound points to faith in UK equities, Invesco hopes - February 22, 2021
- The U.S. Dollar, The Business Cycle And What It Means For U.S. Vs. International Equities - February 22, 2021
- Global equities remain bullish, JSE hits new highs - February 22, 2021