Stronger than Expected Eurozone Industrial Production Fails to Buoy European Equities

European stock markets are mostly down, after a largely positive session in Asia. Japan underperformed as the yen strengthened amid a wider dip in the dollar, amid fresh concerns about Trump’s legislative agenda following the Democrats’ victory in …
