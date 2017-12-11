STROOCK’S NATIONAL REAL ESTATE GROUP REPRESENTS ROCKWOOD AND MIDTOWN EQUITIES ON $245 MILLION LOAN FOR BROOKLYN’S EMPIRE STORES

Stroock has represented a joint venture between Rockwood Capital and Midtown Equities in securing financing from M &T Bank for a mixed-use project in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn. The $245 million loan is for 55 Water Street, an 1860s-era warehouse …
