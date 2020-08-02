Fund management firm Sun Life Asset Management Co. Inc. (Slamci) has launched a new mutual fund that allows aggressive investors with a long-term horizon to own stocks of the world’s largest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Sun Life launches global equities fund - August 2, 2020
- Global funds for bonds over equities on soaring coronavirus infections - August 2, 2020
- US equities post mixed weekly results amid Fed decision - August 2, 2020