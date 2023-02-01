Revived appetite for risk assets amid expectations of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) downsizing the magnitude of its rate rises should support the upside in equities and the ringgit in the short to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Support for upside in equities and ringgit seen - January 31, 2023
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day - January 31, 2023
- IMF Growth Outlook Drives Equities Higher as Fed Meeting Begins - January 31, 2023