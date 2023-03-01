US benchmark stock indexes traded mixed amid surging government bond yields and smaller-than-expected improvement in a closely monitored manufacturing gauge. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% to 11,400.7 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Surging Treasury Yields, Smaller-Than-Forecast Rise in Factory Activity Leave US Equities Mixed - March 1, 2023
- Are Retail Investors Losing Faith In Stock Market? 38 Lakh Clients Exit Equities | Trading Hour - March 1, 2023
- European Equities End First March Trading Day Mostly in Red; UK Closes Higher on Factory Activity Surprise - March 1, 2023