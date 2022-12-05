US benchmark indices dropped while government bond yields rose as a jump in a closely monitored services gauge raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates. The Nasdaq …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Surprise Growth in Services Weighs on Equities Amid Rate Worries - December 5, 2022
- The secret to running a gold standard equities fund – and 2 that made the cut - December 5, 2022
- Surprise Service Gain Hits US Equities - December 5, 2022