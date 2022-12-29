It will be a tale of two halves for global equities in 2023. Major investment firms are overweight on Indian sectors, including banks, insurance, industries, cement and utilities. Nifty is aiming to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Tale Of 2 Halves For Global Equities In 2023, D-Street Less Likely To Outperform In 2023 | CNBC-TV18 - December 29, 2022
- Equities decline after losses on Wall Street – JGB yields extend rise, the JPY gains - December 29, 2022
- Equities fall on risk aversion with 2023, China reopening in focus - December 29, 2022