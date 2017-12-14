Tax reform supplying a bull case for equities in 2018: UBS’s Jeremy Zirin

Jeremy Zirin, UBS Wealth Management Research-Americas, and Michael Lippert, Baron Opportunity Fund, provide their outlook on earnings and the markets next year.
