Budget 2022 has introduced 30 per cent tax on crypto transactions. That gives equities an advantage in attracting more investors, but that’s not the end of it. Here’s how equities and cryptos compare.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Taxation Puts Cryptos At A Further Disadvantage Against Equities - February 7, 2022
- Interstate Equities Corp. Buys 400 Units for $206M - February 7, 2022
- European Equities: A Quiet Economic Calendar to Test Support - February 7, 2022