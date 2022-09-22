Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 387 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) - September 22, 2022
- Fed impact on India: Rupee tumbles; equities slug it out - September 22, 2022
- Equities decline on Fed decision/comments - September 22, 2022