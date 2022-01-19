BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian equities fell in line with Asian peers on Wednesday, with technology stocks leading the decline as U.S. Treasury yields hit two-year highs, although losses were plugged by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Tech drags Indian shares lower as rising U.S. yields hit global equities - January 19, 2022
- ‘Investors should trim expectations from equities’ - January 18, 2022
- European Equities: A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves Crude Oil and FED Policy in Focus - January 18, 2022