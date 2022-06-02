Australian shares, in tandem with global markets, edge lower, dragged down by losses in technology and banking stocks as investors remain wary of potential rate hikes in the US.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global equities fall despite positive US economic data, dollar rises - June 1, 2022
- Tech, financials drag Australian shares lower; global equities fall despite positive US economic data - June 1, 2022
- Mining Equities - June 1, 2022