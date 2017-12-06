Tech stocks drive rebound in Asian equities

Asia Pacific equities started Thursday on a positive note and technology stocks bounced back following hefty losses in the previous session. Japan’s Topix index rose 1 per cent after a 1.4 per cent fall in the previous session. The IT sector ticked 1.5 …
