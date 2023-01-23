Tech stocks led Asian equities higher in Monday trading as American depositary receipts of Asian stocks rose 0.70% to 1,694.36 on the S&P Asia 50 ADR Index. In North Asia, the gainers were led by game …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Tech Stocks Push Asian Equities Higher in Monday Trading - January 23, 2023
- Investors in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) have made a respectable return of 45% over the past five years - January 23, 2023
- Data Update 2 For 2023: A Rocky Year For Equities - January 23, 2023