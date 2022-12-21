Tech and telecoms stocks were leading Asian equities higher in Wednesday trading as the American depositary receipts of Asian stocks were trading 0.97% higher at 1,492.51 on the S&P/BNY Mellon Asia 50 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Tech, Telecoms Firms Lift Asian Equities Higher Wednesday - December 21, 2022
- Foreign investors buy Indian equities in December first half, despite stock slip - December 21, 2022
- Foreign investors buy Indian equities in December first half even as stocks slip - December 21, 2022