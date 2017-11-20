California headquartered Oracle Corp.’s shares finished Friday’s session 0.53% lower at $48.94. A total volume of 9.98 million shares was traded. The stock has gained 0.08% over the previous three months and 27.28% on an YTD basis. The Company’s shares are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Technical Reports on Application Software Equities — Oracle, CDK Global, Workday, and Red Hat - November 20, 2017
- Robeco launches FinTech equities fund - November 20, 2017
- Equities close marginally in the green; IT, banks cap gains - November 20, 2017