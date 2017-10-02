Technical Reports on Oil & Gas Pipelines Equities – Williams Cos., TransCanada, Centennial Resource Development, and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

NEW YORK, October 2, 2017 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ — NEW YORK, October 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Tulsa, Oklahoma headquartered The Williams Cos. Inc.’s stock finished Friday’s session 0.03% higher at $30.01 with a total trading volume of 2.99 million shares.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)