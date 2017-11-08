On Tuesday, shares in Sunnyvale, California headquartered Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose 1.01%, ending the day at $12.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 67.71 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 58.15 million shares.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Vogue for global equities pushes record fund sales - November 8, 2017
- Technical Reports on Semiconductor Equities — Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Cavium, and Cypress Semiconductor - November 8, 2017
- Technical Research on Oil & Gas Equities — BP PLC, Chevron, Encana, and Exxon Mobil - November 8, 2017