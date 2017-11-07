Technical Research on Multimedia & Graphics Software Equities — Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Glu Mobile, and Zynga

On Monday, shares in Santa Monica, California headquartered Activision Blizzard Inc. recorded a trading volume of 12.94 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 5.95 million shares. The stock ended the day at $60.87 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Initiating Research Reports on Shipping Equities — Costamare, Scorpio Tankers, Teekay, and Seanergy Maritime - November 7, 2017
- Don’t Be Greedy – Sell Some U.S. Equities - November 7, 2017
- Technical Reports on Investment Brokerage Equities — BGC Partners, CME Group … - November 7, 2017