US equities were set for a mixed open Thursday, with futures of the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite posting sharp gains after stellar earnings from chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA). Dow Jones Industrial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Technology Sector Surges After Stellar Nvidia Earnings as US Equities Poised for Mixed Open - August 24, 2023
- Kenya’s equities market rallies on Eurobond buy back sentiment - August 24, 2023
- Bulls regain lost ground at equities market - August 24, 2023