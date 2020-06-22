The Bull Case for U.S. Equities

Amid volatile markets, National Securities’ Art Hogan and Verdence Capital’s Megan Horneman both believe the best is yet to come for U.S. stocks. Plus, Barron’s Carleton English on bank stress tests.
