On the surface, it all looks pretty good for equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index continue to creep higher to new records. It’s some of the more specialized indexes that are starting to send some worrisome …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Canadian equities storm back on bank, energy gains - November 8, 2017
- The Daily Prophet: Equities Are Quickly Running Out of Momentum - November 8, 2017
- BRIEF-Spackman Equities names Richard Lee Chairman and Interim CEO - November 8, 2017