I’ve received many questions about the likely effect a government shutdown would have on equities. To answer, I think it is helpful to review the historical evidence. Government shutdowns have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- The Effect of Government Shutdowns on Equities - February 22, 2024
- London equities tracks global markets higher, AstraZeneca falls - February 22, 2024
- The benefits of US equities can’t be ignored - February 22, 2024