The fundamental backdrop for equities has gotten materially worse, says Cantor Fitzgerald’s Johnston

Eric Johnston, head of equity derivatives and cross asset at Cantor Fitzgerald, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss why he still sees a bear market in spite of today’s rally.
