India’s staggeringly large retail participation in high-risk derivatives trading calls for the use of risk-curbing disincentives. Here is what should be done. (graphic:mint) Another equally remarkable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- The ‘gamification’ of Indian equities poses macro and market threats - February 26, 2024
- Global equities index sluggish with inflation in focus - February 26, 2024
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities index sluggish with inflation in focus - February 26, 2024