After a stellar run in 2021 that saw the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 clock gains of 20 per cent and 22 per cent respectively, global equity markets, including India, are gearing up to welcome 2022 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- The key risks for global equities in 2022 - December 15, 2021
- Powell’s Hawkish Tune Gets Equities Going as Bonds Take a Seat - December 15, 2021
- Downside risk to equities due to Omicron; India ranks high among EMs: Wells Fargo Investment - December 15, 2021