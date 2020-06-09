Daniel Morris, senior investment strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, discusses investment strategy. Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you. Sign up for free newsletters and get …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- The risk equities will revisit March lows is still there, strategist says - June 9, 2020
- Global Funds Bet Big on India Equities: Here’s Why - June 9, 2020
- Invesco’s European equities chief to retire - June 9, 2020