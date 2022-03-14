IN pursuing better returns to boost its members’ retirement kitty, it would seem that the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is putting more money into equities — which contributed an outsized 58% or RM38 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- The State of the Nation: EPF shifts allocations away from fixed income, puts more money into equities - March 14, 2022
- Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CMS Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMS) - March 14, 2022
- Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) - March 14, 2022