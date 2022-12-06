Next year, the S&P 500 could see nearly flat returns, Goldman’s David Kostin said, estimating that it could end 2023 at 3,750 to 4,000.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- The stock market may retest this year’s lows and returns will be nearly flat in 2023, Goldman Sachs chief equities strategist says - December 6, 2022
- Solar Firms Lead Asian Equities Lower in Tuesday Trading - December 6, 2022
- Indian equities witness surge in overseas inflows in Nov, stocks hit new highs - December 6, 2022