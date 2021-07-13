Treasury yields have been falling on concerns over the spread of COVID-19 variants, a possible peak in growth momentum, and worries over earlier Fed tightening. But economists at UBS do not think the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
There is no fundamental case justifying the drop in yields and equities – UBS
Treasury yields have been falling on concerns over the spread of COVID-19 variants, a possible peak in growth momentum, and worries over earlier Fed tightening. But economists at UBS do not think the …