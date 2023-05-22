Shah expects the Indian benchmark Nifty 50 to trade in a range over the near to medium term, particularly with a negative bias.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- This chartist believes US recession is not a trigger for Indian equities, lists potential sectors to bet on - May 21, 2023
- Stock market this week: Q4 results, US debt ceiling talks, other factors that could drive equities this week - May 21, 2023
- European Equities: A Resurgent Diversifier - May 21, 2023