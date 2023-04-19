“We are positive on China,” said Stephanie Monier, Chief Investment Officer at Lombard Odier. He added that inflationary concerns from China’s reopening have not materialized.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- This investor is positive on China’s equities after better-than-expected data - April 19, 2023
- Infosys drags equities down, Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty at 17,634; HDFC duo shine - April 19, 2023
- Atlantic Equities Upgrades Comcast (CMCSA) - April 18, 2023